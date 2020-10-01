Video
Thursday, 1 October, 2020
Home Back Page

MC College gang rape

Two more accused on 5-day remand

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Sept 30: A court here on Wednesday placed Mahfuzur Rahman Masum and Tarequl Islam Tarek, accused in Sylhet Murari Chand (MC) College gang rape case, on a five-day remand.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abul Kashem placed Tarequl Islam Tarek on a five-day remand after Indranil Bhattacharya, officer-in-charge of Shah Paran Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him in the court, seeking remand for accused Tarequl Islam Tarek in the gang rape case.
In the morning, Indranil Bhattacharya produced accused Mahfuzur before the court, seeking a seven- day remand for him. The court granted a five-day remand. Police arrested Mahfuzur during a drive in Haripur area of the city on Monday night.
On Monday, three accused--Saifur Rahman, Arjun Lasker and Robiul Islam--were placed on five-day remand while three other accused--Shah Mahbubur Rahman Roni, Rajon Miah and Md Ainuddin--were placed on a five-day remand on Tuesday.
Husband of the victim filed the case on Friday night with Shah Poran Police Station, mentioning names of six people and 2-3 unnamed men.


