Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:41 AM
Outgoing Indian HC meets FM

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
The outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das on Wednesday made a farewell call on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at State guesthouse Padma.
Riva congratulated Momen for successful completion of the sixth Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting on Tuesday and decisions taken by both countries for strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.
The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress on bilateral issues at the JCC and wished the High Commissioner the best for her next assignment in New Delhi.


