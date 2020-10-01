Video
BD, US hold first economic partnership consultation

Sign deal on air service operations

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman on Wednesday said Bangladesh would continue to pursue economic diplomacy proactively with neighbouring, regional and global players.
He welcomed the US interest and involvement in the existing and new initiatives.
Adviser Rahman made the remarks at the first-ever high-level economic partnership consultation between Bangladesh and the United States held at a virtual platform with a view to developing a vision for advancing the existing US-Bangladesh Economic Partnership.
Salman F Rahman and US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach co-chaired the meeting.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister and senior officials from relevant ministries and departments of both the countries also attended the meeting. During the meeting, both the co-chairs and the participants shared their thoughts on developing a vision to advance the bilateral economic partnership between the two friendly countries in all potential areas.
They emphasised the need for close cooperation between the governments and industries to address the evolving challenges related to health and economy during the current and post-Covid-19 global pandemic situation, said a media release.
Several important issues like investment, public health cooperation, sound digital policy, blue economy, agriculture capacity building, energy, transportation and infrastructure were discussed during this high-level consultations focusing on how to further enhance the overall economic partnership between Bangladesh and the United States.
Adviser Rahman thankfully mentioned that the US is Bangladesh's single largest export destination country and also the largest investor in the country.
Under Secretary Krach appreciated Bangladesh government's initiatives to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
The co-chairs expressed their optimism that the US companies would take advantage of the competitiveness of Bangladesh and invest in the country in a much greater volume, particularly in the areas of ICT, energy, and pharmaceuticals.
Both sides noted with great appreciation the excellent cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic between the two countries and highlighted the supply of world-class PPE by Bangladesh to the United States in the shortest possible time.
An Air Transport Agreement between the governments of the United States of America and Bangladesh was signed during the consultation with a hope to continue positive engagement between the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).
Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry' Senior Secretary Mohibul Haque and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller inked the deal on behalf of their respective sides at the Secretariat.




State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali was present the deal signing programme arranged at the ministry conference room. According to the ministry officials, Bangladesh operated flights to different destinations of the US earlier, but there was no legal binding. After signing the deal, air connectivity between the countries has get a legal shape and it will be considered as primary base for operating flights.


