BD urges Middle Eastern countries to take back expats



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad brief diplomats of the Gulf countries and Malaysia on manpower issues highlighting ways to address problems of expatriate workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic at State Guesthouse Padma on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen made the requests on Wednesday while briefing the ambassadors and representatives from the Middle Eastern countries.

The government on Wednesday briefed diplomats of the Gulf countries and Malaysia on manpower issues highlighting ways to address problems of expatriate workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We had a good meeting," Dr Momen told reporters that they requested the countries to consider the workers' issues sympathetically.

Oil-rich Middle Eastern countries and Malaysia are some of the most popular destinations for Bangladeshi workers.

Ambassadors and representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Iraq and acting High Commissioner of Malaysia were present at the briefing.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad briefed the diplomats at State guesthouse Padma.

Kuwait Ambassador could not attend due to unavoidable circumstances as Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

Middle Eastern countries are ratcheting up pressure on Bangladesh to take back thousands of Bangladeshis, highlighting the vulnerabilities of migrant workers as the Covid-19 crisis deepens.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain are among the top of the list. Pressure is also mounting from Singapore, Korea and the Maldives and some other countries to repatriate Bangladeshi nationals.

"We sit with them as the Middle-Eastern countries have been pressing Bangladesh for some time to take back irregular Bangladeshi nationals and those who are convicted of crimes," a senior official of the Foreign ministry said.

He said Bangladesh sought the list of its nationals from each country that wants to send them back.

"We have to take them back but before that we want to scrutinize the list," he told reporters.

He said the missions in these countries had been asked to keep close contact with the expatriates and look after their wellbeing.









"We have requested the authorities of the respective countries to employ the legal workers terminated due to Covid-19 to other factories," he said.





Bangladesh has sought assistance from Middle Eastern countries to take back expatriate workers to their workplaces amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen made the requests on Wednesday while briefing the ambassadors and representatives from the Middle Eastern countries.The government on Wednesday briefed diplomats of the Gulf countries and Malaysia on manpower issues highlighting ways to address problems of expatriate workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic."We had a good meeting," Dr Momen told reporters that they requested the countries to consider the workers' issues sympathetically.Oil-rich Middle Eastern countries and Malaysia are some of the most popular destinations for Bangladeshi workers.Ambassadors and representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Iraq and acting High Commissioner of Malaysia were present at the briefing.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad briefed the diplomats at State guesthouse Padma.Kuwait Ambassador could not attend due to unavoidable circumstances as Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah died on Tuesday at the age of 91.Middle Eastern countries are ratcheting up pressure on Bangladesh to take back thousands of Bangladeshis, highlighting the vulnerabilities of migrant workers as the Covid-19 crisis deepens.Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain are among the top of the list. Pressure is also mounting from Singapore, Korea and the Maldives and some other countries to repatriate Bangladeshi nationals."We sit with them as the Middle-Eastern countries have been pressing Bangladesh for some time to take back irregular Bangladeshi nationals and those who are convicted of crimes," a senior official of the Foreign ministry said.He said Bangladesh sought the list of its nationals from each country that wants to send them back."We have to take them back but before that we want to scrutinize the list," he told reporters.He said the missions in these countries had been asked to keep close contact with the expatriates and look after their wellbeing."We have requested the authorities of the respective countries to employ the legal workers terminated due to Covid-19 to other factories," he said.