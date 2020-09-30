

Prof Salam new IU VC

President M Abdul Hamid, also the chancellor of the university made the appointment of the Professor (Retired) of Journalism and Mass Communication Department of Dhaka University as per the Section 10 (1) of the IU Act-1980.

He obtained his Honours in economics from Rajshahi University and Master's in the same subject from Dhaka University. He received his PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism from University of Pune, India in 1986.