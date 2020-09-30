Prof Salam new IU VC

Video
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:07 AM
Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
IU Correspondent

Professor Dr M Shaikh Abdus Salam has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Islamic University (IU), Kushtia.
President M Abdul Hamid, also the chancellor of the university made the appointment of the Professor (Retired) of Journalism and Mass Communication Department of Dhaka University as per the Section 10 (1) of the IU Act-1980.
He obtained his Honours in economics from Rajshahi University and Master's in the same subject from Dhaka University. He received his PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism from University of Pune, India in 1986.



