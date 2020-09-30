Covid wilts sales, Amphan flattens flowers of Jashore





It was actually a double whammy for flower cultivators - first their businesses were hit by Covid-19 lockdown and then Cyclone Amphan flattened their produce, and with it all their hopes.

An estimate suggests that flower cultivators and traders in the region have counted losses to the tune of Tk 300 crore in the past five months.

"I spent over Tk 10 lakh in cultivating Gerbera on 2.5 bighas of land and China Rose on two bighas last year. But I could not sell my produce due to the lockdown restrictions. Then Amphan destroyed all my produce. I have no money to start my business afresh," says Imran.

Although he has been in the floriculture business for over five years now, Imran says that "the amount of loss I suffered this season is unimaginable".

According to Bangladesh Flower Society sources, hundreds of flower growers from Panisara visit the Gadkhali market every day. Small and big wholesalers from different parts of the country also buy flowers from there. But this year, the lockdown and the cyclone took the fragrance out of the flowers.

"Many flower cultivators in this region are in a similar situation. Many of us have been forced to destroy our produce due to closure of mandis and low demand for the flowers. Only government support can now help us recover from this deep financial crisis," he asserts. According to sources, flowers worth Tk 300 crore are produced in this region every year. But this year, Gadkhali has come to a standstill, leaving many flower farmers devastated. To overcome the crisis, many farmers have taken to farming paddy and other crops on their land.

Sajeda Begum, who took to the family business in 2004 after her husband Imamul Hossain fell ill, says the lockdown and the cyclone have left her family devastated. "It's now a question of survival," she adds.

President of Bangladesh Flower Society Abdur Rahim says that 80 per cent of the country's demand for flowers is met from Jashore.

"Due to Covid, farmers could not sell flowers in the past five months and this year, flowers worth Tk 450 crore have been wasted across the country. Of this, only Jashore region has suffered a loss of Tk 300 crore," he claims. "Flower cultivators and traders in the region are in dire straits." -UNB

















