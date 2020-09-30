BANKING EVENTS

Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) Managing Director and CEO Kazi Alamgir handing over cheques to poor talented students marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 74th birthday of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at bank's Bangabandhu Corner on Monday. Bank officials along with General Manager Dr. Syed Mohammad Moazzam Hossain, Md. Kamil Burhan Firdous and DGM Eng. SM Sirajul Islam are also attended. photo: BankUnited Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd Vice-Chairman and its Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Bazal Ahmed presiding over its 1st Shariah Supervisory Committee Meeting at at Bank's Corporate Office on Monday. UCB Managing Director Mohammed Shawkat Jamil, Members of the committee and other high officials attended in this meeting. photo: Bank