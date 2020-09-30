Video
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 20 new agent banking outlet

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) launched twenty more new 'Agent Banking Outlet' across the country to provide basic banking services to the unbanked population of the country. Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury inaugurated the 'Agent Banking' outlets virtually as the chief guest on Tuesday.
Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO of the bank delivered his speech on the occasion as special guest while  Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO delivered welcome speech.
Among others DMDs and senior executives of the bank along with Darpan Kanti Roy, Head of Agent banking Division were present at the ceremony.
Customer can enjoy any banking services like opening different A/Cs and deposit schemes or Cash deposit, withdrawal, transfer and remittance easily through Biometric registration.
Bank's Managing Director Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury said that Utility Bill, Salary of Government and Private Organizations, Merchant Payment, School-College-University Fees will be added to the MBL Agent Banking services soon. He also claimed that quick progress of MBL agent banking will ensure the higher client services and satisfaction.


