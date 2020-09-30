Video
CU BBR holds webinar on impact of Covid-19 on business

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Businesses have re-organised supply chains, set up remote operations made tough financial decisions over the past six month after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, in absence of a protection or a vaccine against the coronavirus, the businesses do not feel safe and act accordingly for a rebound.
This was the concluding observation of a keynote paper on "The COVID -19 Impact on Business" presented at a webinar by Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation Chairman Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, recently.
The webinar was the webinar organized by the Bureau of Business Research (BBR), Faculty of Business Administration, Chittagong University (CU).
In the paper, Dr. Md. Salim Uddin tried to explore the impact of COVID-19 on the business landscape globally in general and in Bangladesh in particular.
He focused on unusual and abnormal global situation, global pandemic crisis due to COVID19 and its expected crisis duration including its potential impact on economy as well as business.
CU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shireen Akhter attended the webinar as the chief gust at the webinar presided over by Bureau of Business Research Chairman Professor Dr. Moazzem Husain. Islami Bank Ltd Director and Professor of the Finance  department Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur also placed a paper and CU Accounting teacher Professor Md. Helal Uddin Nizami took part as discussant. Bureau of Business Research Director Professor Dr. S.M. Sohrab Uddin, also CU finance teacher moderated the whole session.


