Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:07 AM
latest
Home Business

S’pore Airlines drops flights to nowhere after outcry

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

SINGAPORE, Sept 29: Singapore Airlines said Tuesday it had scrapped plans for "flights to nowhere" aimed at boosting its coronavirus-hit finances after an outcry over the environmental impact.
With the aviation industry in deep crisis, several carriers -- including in Australia, Japan and Taiwan -- have been offering short flights that start and end at the same airport to raise cash.
They are designed for travel-starved people keen to fly at a time of virus-related restrictions, and have proved surprisingly popular.
But Singapore's flag carrier -- which has grounded nearly all its planes and cut thousands of jobs -- said it had ditched the idea following a review.
The carrier has come up with alternative ideas to raise revenue, including offering customers tours of aircraft and offering them the chance to dine inside an Airbus A380, the world's biggest commercial airliner.
Environmental activists had voiced opposition to Singapore Airlines launching "flights to nowhere", with group SG Climate Rally saying they would encourage "carbon-intensive travel for no good reason".
"We believe air travel has always caused environmental harm, and it is now an opportune moment for us to think seriously about transitions instead of yearning to return to a destructive status quo."
The airline said earlier this month it was cutting about 4,300 jobs, or 20 per cent of its workforce, the latest carrier to make massive layoffs.
The International Air Transport Association estimates that airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined $27.8 billion this year.
The group also forecasts that global air traffic is unlikely to return to pre-coronavirus levels until at least 2024.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 20 new agent banking outlet
Moody’s downgrades Lanka, raises foreign debt risk
CU BBR holds webinar on impact of Covid-19 on business
Ethiopian Airlines rides out pandemic on strength of cargo boom
S’pore Airlines drops flights to nowhere after outcry
Emirates flies 160,000 kg of relief goods to Beirut
Pandemic to push Asia’s growth to lowest since 1967: WB


Latest News
Education Ministry's probe body visits MC College in Sylhet
Stray dogs receiving care won’t be relocated: Taposh
Real don't need any more players: Zidane
BB relaxes capital requirement for banks against venture capital
Govt to provide $10m export grant
India proposes its vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Music director Emon's bail plea rejected
UK records highest daily COVID deaths since July 1
Govt fixes fine-grade 50kg sack of rice price at Tk 2,575
Allama Siddiki new Bangladesh envoy to Denmark
Most Read News
Coronavirus crisis inside prisons
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Importance of judicial inquiry agency
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Rapists of MC College must not be spared
Writ challenges inaction of college authorities
MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand
Slovenia detains Bangladeshis among 113 migrants
PM Sheikh Hasina: A global leader at unga for 17 times
JMI chairman held for supplying substandard masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft