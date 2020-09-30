Video
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:06 AM
Home Business

Emirates flies 160,000 kg of relief goods to Beirut

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

More than a month after the Beirut blasts, Emirates Contributions are continuing to pour in from Emirates customers around the world as cash or Skywards Miles, bolstering Emirates SkyCargo's (Cargo division of Emirates) ability to scale up resources and provide vital airlift to Lebanon.
Over 12,000 donations from 140 countries have come in as cash or Skywards Miles (Points earned by members of Emirates' loyalty programme), through the dedicated, secure and convenient Emirates Airline Foundation portal as well as through the Emirates website, according to a press release of the airline issued from its Dubai headquarters.
In total, over 120 million Miles have been donated so far by Emirates Skywards members. The airline will be dedicating donations to Beirut relief over the course of the next two months.
The donations have provided cargo capacity for humanitarian organisations to effectively transport medical equipment and supplies, food and other emergency relief goods directly to Beirut through Emirates SkyCargo.
Additionally, Emirates SkyCargo is contributing further by providing a 20 per cent reduction on air freight transportation charges for approved shipments.
Since 13 August, Emirates SkyCargo has carried 160,000 kilograms of medical supplies and food on several missions to Beirut, working with local and international NGOs that provide relief to impacted communities.
More missions are in the pipeline, with another six consignments planned to fly medical necessities, non-perishable food, clothing, PPE, hygiene products and veterinary supplies to Beirut over the course of the next few weeks. Through the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline supports over 30 humanitarian and philanthropic projects in 18 countries, the release added. Emirates has been flying to Lebanon for almost 30 years and currently serves Beirut with two daily flights.


Emirates flies 160,000 kg of relief goods to Beirut
