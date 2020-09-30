Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:06 AM
latest
Home Business

UK mortgages hit 13 year-high

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

LONDON, Sept 29: British mortgage approvals hit their highest in almost 13 years in August, underscoring the scale of the post-lockdown bounce-back in the housing market, but consumers turned more cautious about day-to-day borrowing, Bank of England data showed.
Mortgage approvals jumped to 84,700 from 66,300 in July, hitting their highest level since October 2007.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected about 71,000 approvals.
Mortgage lending rose by a weaker-than-expected 3.1 billion pounds ($4.0 billion) in July.
But consumer borrowing - a key driver of economic growth - increased by only around 300 million pounds in August from July compared with a median forecast for a 1.45 billion pound increase in the Reuters poll.
Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at insurer Aviva, said many households were likely to start saving more in anticipation of further economic turmoil caused by the reintroduction of stricter local lockdown measures.
 "This will dent consumer spending, which will curb the UK's economic recovery."
Compared with August last year, consumer borrowing sank by 3.9per cent, the sharpest fall since the BoE began measuring the data in 1994.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 20 new agent banking outlet
Moody’s downgrades Lanka, raises foreign debt risk
CU BBR holds webinar on impact of Covid-19 on business
Ethiopian Airlines rides out pandemic on strength of cargo boom
S’pore Airlines drops flights to nowhere after outcry
Emirates flies 160,000 kg of relief goods to Beirut
Pandemic to push Asia’s growth to lowest since 1967: WB


Latest News
Education Ministry's probe body visits MC College in Sylhet
Stray dogs receiving care won’t be relocated: Taposh
Real don't need any more players: Zidane
BB relaxes capital requirement for banks against venture capital
Govt to provide $10m export grant
India proposes its vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Music director Emon's bail plea rejected
UK records highest daily COVID deaths since July 1
Govt fixes fine-grade 50kg sack of rice price at Tk 2,575
Allama Siddiki new Bangladesh envoy to Denmark
Most Read News
Coronavirus crisis inside prisons
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Importance of judicial inquiry agency
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Rapists of MC College must not be spared
Writ challenges inaction of college authorities
MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand
Slovenia detains Bangladeshis among 113 migrants
PM Sheikh Hasina: A global leader at unga for 17 times
JMI chairman held for supplying substandard masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft