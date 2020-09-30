US Embassy to host largest virtual college fair in BD





The EducationUSA South Asia Virtual Tour 2020 is a joint event organised by EducationUSA advising centres in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

The embassy also urged the students to register now to attend the largest virtual US college fair in Bangladesh - October 2 and 3 for graduate studies and October 9 and 10 for undergraduate studies.

Over 100 US universities will participate. The event is free and open to the public, according to a media note issued by the US Embassy, Dhaka on Tuesday.

EducationUSA is a US Department of State network of over 425 international student advising centres in 178 countries. The network promotes US higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States.

EducationUSA also provides services to the US higher education community to help institutional leaders meet their recruitment and campus internationalisation goals. EducationUSA is the official source on US higher education, as per the statement.

Despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, US universities remain committed to promoting internationalisation and interested in encouraging talented Bangladeshi students to study at their campuses to contribute important diversity and different perspectives.

The EducationUSA US University Virtual Fair 2020 will provide Bangladeshi students a unique opportunity to directly interact with representatives of over 100 accredited US universities and colleges and learn about post-Covid-19 changes to admissions processing and interviews, standardised testing, precautions to ensure student safety and health, and other important developments.

Prospective students will also have the chance to learn more about scholarship and financial aid opportunities and participate in informational sessions on a variety of topics, including the US student visa process.

Interested students can join the virtual fair from the comfort of their own home, from their computer, smart phones, or tablets.

The virtual fair will be held on two consecutive weekends: October 2 and 3: Two-day virtual fair for those interested in graduate studies in the United States:

To register, one can visit the graduate fair web portal- bit.ly/EdUSAFair20EmbWeb

October 9 and 10: Two-day virtual fair for those interested in pursuing undergraduate studies in the United States.

To register, one can visit the undergraduate fair web portal- http://bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair20EmbWeb

Participating universities include: Albion College; American Musical and Dramatic Academy; Berkeley College; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; Emory University School of Law; George Washington University, George Mason University; Hawai'i Pacific University; Johns Hopkins Carey Business School; Loyola Marymount University; New York Institute of Technology; New York University's Tandon School of Engineering; SUNY Polytechnic Institute; Temple University; The University of Texas at Arlington; The Fletcher School at Tufts University; University of California at Riverside and Irvine; University of Kansas; University of Maryland; University of Massachusetts at Lowell and Amherst; USC Viterbi School of Engineering, and many others.

In Bangladesh, EducationUSA advising services and reference materials are available at locations across the country, including the American Center at the US Embassy Dhaka in Baridhara, the Edward M. Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts in Dhanmondi, the American Corner in Chittagong, and the American Corner in Khulna where trained advisers lead group information sessions and provide individual counseling services to students and parents. EducationUSA reference libraries and remote advising are also accessible at the American Corners in Sylhet, and Rajshahi, according to the statement.















