Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:06 AM
Exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

National Polymer Group Factory Distribution Senior Manager Mohammad Farid Newaz and Truck Lagbe Head of Business Md. Nafees Ur Rahman exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding in presence of their colleague at an event  held in the city on Monday. National Polymer Group supplies their products all over Bangladesh. Through this agreement, "Truck Lagbe" will allow them to hire trucks to send goods to any part of the country on demand at an affordable rate.


