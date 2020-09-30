Walmart in talks for $25 billion  investment in Tata’s super app





The app, scheduled to be launched in India in December or January, will tie in all of Tata's consumer business, including healthcare, grocery, insurance, fashion and electronics, the report said.









Walmart has hired Goldman Sachs as the banker for the proposed deal that could be run as a joint venture managed by Tata and include offerings from Walmart's Flipkart, the paper said.

"Walmart is keen to get a strong brand backing its e-commerce business, while Tata group wants a global name and an established player in the online space... to be able to compete against Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms and Amazon," a source told Mint. Separately, Bloomberg News reported that the Tata Group, whose listed companies have a combined market value of $160 billion, is in discussions with potential investors about stakes in its digital platform. Walmart did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Tata and Goldman declined to comment. -Reuters



