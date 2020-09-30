Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:06 AM
latest
Home Business

Walmart in talks for $25 billion  investment in Tata’s super app

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

BENGALURU, Sept 29: Walmart Inc WMT.N is in talks with Tata Group for an investment of up to $25 billion in the Indian conglomerate's planned "super app", the Mint newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The app, scheduled to be launched in India in December or January, will tie in all of Tata's consumer business, including healthcare, grocery, insurance, fashion and electronics, the report said.




Walmart has hired Goldman Sachs as the banker for the proposed deal that could be run as a joint venture managed by Tata and include offerings from Walmart's Flipkart, the paper said.
"Walmart is keen to get a strong brand backing its e-commerce business, while Tata group wants a global name and an established player in the online space... to be able to compete against Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms and Amazon," a source told Mint. Separately, Bloomberg News reported that the Tata Group, whose listed companies have a combined market value of $160 billion, is in discussions with potential investors about stakes in its digital platform. Walmart did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Tata and Goldman declined to comment.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 20 new agent banking outlet
Moody’s downgrades Lanka, raises foreign debt risk
CU BBR holds webinar on impact of Covid-19 on business
Ethiopian Airlines rides out pandemic on strength of cargo boom
S’pore Airlines drops flights to nowhere after outcry
Emirates flies 160,000 kg of relief goods to Beirut
Pandemic to push Asia’s growth to lowest since 1967: WB


Latest News
Education Ministry's probe body visits MC College in Sylhet
Stray dogs receiving care won’t be relocated: Taposh
Real don't need any more players: Zidane
BB relaxes capital requirement for banks against venture capital
Govt to provide $10m export grant
India proposes its vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Music director Emon's bail plea rejected
UK records highest daily COVID deaths since July 1
Govt fixes fine-grade 50kg sack of rice price at Tk 2,575
Allama Siddiki new Bangladesh envoy to Denmark
Most Read News
Coronavirus crisis inside prisons
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Importance of judicial inquiry agency
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Rapists of MC College must not be spared
Writ challenges inaction of college authorities
MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand
Slovenia detains Bangladeshis among 113 migrants
PM Sheikh Hasina: A global leader at unga for 17 times
JMI chairman held for supplying substandard masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft