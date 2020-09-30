

ICMAB holds webinar on business in Ctg

CBC Chairman Md. Anisuzzamn inaugurated the event joined by ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akon. International Finance Corporation (IFC) Corporate Governance Officer Ms. Lopa Rahman was the commentator. Square Pharmaceuticals, Director Muhammad Jahangir Alam presented the main paper at webinar on Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

ICMAB CBC Training and Workshop Committee and CPD Chairman Mohammed Nurul Huda Siddiquee delivered the welcome address.

Muhammad Jahangir Alam delivered his speech by pointing out the background, definition, description, generations and aggregate impact of Family Business. He also explained the scope and challenges of Family Business and how our professional Accountants could play a significant role in that regard.

Ms. Lopa Rahman overviewed his thinking about the above-mentioned topic. She illustrated some points related to Impact of Family Business.

ICMAB President highly praised that CBC had organized such a time suited program regarding the above issue and emphasized how not only professionals but also all people of the country could play an important role to achieve the SDGs and Vision 2041 of government by starting family business.

A large number of Fellow and Associate members and students of ICMAB were joined in the webinar. The whole event was conducted by CBC Secretary Shahidul Hoque.



















Chattogram Branch Council (CBC) of ICMAB (The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) held a webinar CPD on "Family Business performance" recentlyCBC Chairman Md. Anisuzzamn inaugurated the event joined by ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akon. International Finance Corporation (IFC) Corporate Governance Officer Ms. Lopa Rahman was the commentator. Square Pharmaceuticals, Director Muhammad Jahangir Alam presented the main paper at webinar on Continuing Professional Development (CPD).ICMAB CBC Training and Workshop Committee and CPD Chairman Mohammed Nurul Huda Siddiquee delivered the welcome address.Muhammad Jahangir Alam delivered his speech by pointing out the background, definition, description, generations and aggregate impact of Family Business. He also explained the scope and challenges of Family Business and how our professional Accountants could play a significant role in that regard.Ms. Lopa Rahman overviewed his thinking about the above-mentioned topic. She illustrated some points related to Impact of Family Business.ICMAB President highly praised that CBC had organized such a time suited program regarding the above issue and emphasized how not only professionals but also all people of the country could play an important role to achieve the SDGs and Vision 2041 of government by starting family business.A large number of Fellow and Associate members and students of ICMAB were joined in the webinar. The whole event was conducted by CBC Secretary Shahidul Hoque.