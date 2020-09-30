AsiaOne magazine honours Ahmed Food, its DMD





They also recognized Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Minhaj Ahmed of Ahmed Food as the country's "Fastest Growing Leader" in the Food Manufacturing and Processing industry of Bangladesh, according to a press release.

The company and the DMD were given the awards recently for the year of 2019-20 in food manufacturing and processing category for outstanding contribution in the industry and economy of Bangladesh.

AsiaOne is a reputed Singapore-based magazine that publishes news and contents on lifestyle, business and other issues while United Research Services celebrates and acknowledges the talented cohort of entrepreneurs from different countries for their ground-breaking business innovations.

The award is a special honour procreated by the United Research Services.

"It was an achievement of pride to lead the organization towards the Fastest Growing Brand and represent Bangladesh as a place of opportunity and development in front of other nations as well.

"We at Ahmed Food always thrives to provide the best in quality food items to our consumers and this award is just a reflection to that commitment of growth in quality food items," the press release quoted Ahmed Food DMD Minhaj Ahmed as saying about the honour.























Ahmed Food Products (Pvt.) Limited, a leading manufacturer of food products in Bangladesh, has been recently recognized as the "Fastest Growing Brand" in Bangladesh by AsiaOne, an International magazine, and United Research Services (URS).They also recognized Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Minhaj Ahmed of Ahmed Food as the country's "Fastest Growing Leader" in the Food Manufacturing and Processing industry of Bangladesh, according to a press release.The company and the DMD were given the awards recently for the year of 2019-20 in food manufacturing and processing category for outstanding contribution in the industry and economy of Bangladesh.AsiaOne is a reputed Singapore-based magazine that publishes news and contents on lifestyle, business and other issues while United Research Services celebrates and acknowledges the talented cohort of entrepreneurs from different countries for their ground-breaking business innovations.The award is a special honour procreated by the United Research Services."It was an achievement of pride to lead the organization towards the Fastest Growing Brand and represent Bangladesh as a place of opportunity and development in front of other nations as well."We at Ahmed Food always thrives to provide the best in quality food items to our consumers and this award is just a reflection to that commitment of growth in quality food items," the press release quoted Ahmed Food DMD Minhaj Ahmed as saying about the honour.