Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:05 AM
Nestle to help develop dairy alternatives

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020

BERN, Sept 29: Swiss food giant Nestle, which has made billions with dairy products, said Monday it will host start-ups that want to develop vegetarian alternatives.
Nestle could thus find itself at the forefront of a sector that has strong growth potential, an analyst commented.
It plans to open its research and development (R&D) centre in Konolfingen, Switzerland to "start-ups, students and scientists" a statement said. In addition to testing sustainable dairy products, the group plans to encourage work on plant-based dairy alternatives, it added.
Chief executive Mark Schneider was quoted as saying that "innovation in milk products and plant-based dairy alternatives is core to Nestle's portfolio strategy."
The group unveiled a vegetable-based milk that had already been developed with the process, and technical director Stefan Palzer told AFP it planned to focus on 100-200 such projects a year.
Jon Cox, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, noted that while Nestle had missed some consumer trends in the past, it has now "taken something of a lead in the plant-based alternative market for food".   -AFP


