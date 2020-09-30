Video
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:05 AM
Loan Classification Not To Change

BB extends relief to banks second time till Dec 31

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday asked banks not to change loan classification of borrowers for another three months till December 31 for their failure to pay installments as most business are still struggling to recover from impact of coronavirus.
With the latest extension, the central bank extended the facility for the second time which was offered initially for six months ending on June 30 this year.
The BB on Monday issued a circular in this regard asking all banks not to downgrade classification of any loan for non-payment of loan installments during the period. Earlier on June 15, BB asked banks not to alter classifications of loans until September 30.
Officials of the central bank and other commercial banks said that time was yet not ripe for lifting the facility as the country's economy yet to get back the momentum.
However, banks have been instructed to upgrade classification of loans if any borrower manages to repay loans regularly. As per the BB circular, borrowers would get loan repayment extension for the months between January and December if they fail to repay.
In the case of demand loans, the borrowers will have to clear their outstanding loans as of September 30, 2020 either by December 31, 2020 or in 12 months whichever comes first.
The borrowers would not be considered as defaulter for their non-payment in the January-December period. But, banks were barred from imposing any penalty or additional interest on the loans for the period.
Borrowers can repay loans as it was set earlier or can set alternative options for the adjustment of loans based on bank-client relationship. Banks can offer rebate to their clients to encourage them to repay the loans.


