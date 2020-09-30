Video
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:05 AM
July-Aug trade deficit narrows as export rebounds

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020
Business Correspondent

The country's trade deficit in July-August period narrowed by 66.93 per cent or $1.35 billion on year on year basis due to a rebound in exports, mainly readymade garment export pushing export earnings up compared to lower import liabilities.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) data shows, the country's trade deficit in the two months of FY21 dropped to $698 million from $2.05 billion in the same period of last fiscal FY20.
Exports faced a severe shock in April-June period this year (FY20) due to the coronavirus outbreak but the earnings started rebounding from the first month of the current fiscal year (July).
Although it backed on a positive track in July-August of FY21, import remained still slow due to low investment activities amid coronavirus outbreak. Import bills didn't rise the way export earnings started to grow.
The country's current account balance stood at $3.29 billion in July-August of FY21 from $204 million during the same period of last fiscal year. BB data showed that export earnings in the two months of FY21 increased by 2.39 per cent to $6.73 billion from $6.57 billion in the same period under FY20.
Meanwhile, import payments in July-August of FY21 fell by 13.85 per cent to $7.43 billion against $8.62 billion in the same period of FY20.
Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur told the Daily Observer that although the trade gap had narrowed, it was not a positive sign, rather it indicated that the country's domestic economic activities remained sluggish.
He said export earnings had rebounded but the negative import payments indicated stagnation continues in investment in the country.
He said the government announced stimulus package had helped the country's export sector to rebound but the package designed for small and medium entrepreneurs was not picking up pace.


