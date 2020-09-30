Stocks decline as investors book profit





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 21.25 points or 0.42 per cent to 4,982 while DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 7.47 points to 1,705 and Shariah Index fell 5.52 points to 1,125 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE also declined to Tk 8.53 billion, down 3.0 per cent from the previous day's Tk 8.79 billion. However, the market-cap on the DSE rose to Tk 3,986 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,978 billion in the previous session.

The losers outnumbered the gainers as out of 356 issues traded, 167 closed higher, 140 ended lower while 49 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total of 171,651 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a volume of 330.63 million shares and mutual fund units.

Beximco topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 344 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco Pharma, Paramount Textile, Nitol Insurance and Sandhani Life Insurance.

Paramount Textile was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.92 per cent while United Airways was the worst loser, losing 7.69 to close its share at Tk 2.40 each.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 37 points to close at 14,261 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) declined 22 points to close at 8,560.

Of the issues traded, 136 declined, 112 advanced and 39 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 17.17 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 635 million.































