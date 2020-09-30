Video
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020
Cotton Council Int’l holds 5th Cotton Day in city

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association president Mohammed Ali Khokon said, the USA is a big market for Bangladesh's readymade garments and reducing import duty on import of cotton will allow the country's apparel exports to further grow.
He said most of us use US cotton to make clothes and if the import duty is relaxed export will further increase to the US market. 
He said use of USA cotton in Bangladesh has increased over the past 5 years and we may think of making import of US cotton cheaper by reducing duty. He said it at a virtual seminar in Dhaka to celebrate the fifth Cotton Day- Bangladesh on Monday.
Cotton Council International (CCI) introduced Cotton Day in 2016 in Bangladesh to celebrate use             of US Cotton as well as Bangladesh success as being the one of the world's largest manufacturer and exporter of cotton apparel products.
Over one thousand participants including spinning and textile mill owners, executives, garment manufacturers, officials from international brands and retailers, cotton merchants and traders including marketing agents attended the virtual seminar.
Michael Duke, former Chief Executive Officer of Wal-Mart, Willis Sparks, Director of Eurasia Group, Dr. Gary Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Cotton Council of America, Hank Reichle, Chairman of Cotton Council International and Chief Executive Officer of Staplcotn, Ricky Clarke, President of Cotton Council International, and Bruce Atherley, Executive Director of Cotton Council International gave presentations.
Bruce Atherley said, "We really appreciate all the support you have given to COTTON USA particularly in this terrible time that we are going through right now. We are optimistic that we will get through it and sooner hopefully we can get on our business, get back to doing things more in person."
Shabbir Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of Asana Ventures and Bangladesh Consultant of Cotton Council International praised Cotton USA for their initiative to hold the event. He said Bangladesh used to export 100 percent cotton garments, although it is now exporting about 85 percent.
But it is still unique because no other garment exporting country exports that percentage of cotton products.  So, it is appropriate that such an event is held in Bangladesh, he said.


