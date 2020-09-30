ECNEC approves 4 projects involving Tk 796.45 crore





Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting. She joined the meeting from Ganobhaban through a videoconference. Other ECNEC members were connected from NEC building.

Planning Minister MA Mannan briefed reporters after the meeting. He told reporters that out of the total cost for four projects, Tk 623.65 crore will come from the government fund while the remaining Tk 172.80 crore will come as loan from World Bank.

About the Mouza and Plot-Based National Digital Land Zone Project, the Planning Minister said the Land Ministry will implement the project at a cost of Tk 337.60 crore by June 2024.

Two other new projects are Bhairab River Re-excavation (2nd Phase) Project involving Tk 237.56 crore and Canal Re-excavation project to address Water-logging in Begumganj, Chatkhil, Senbag and Sonaimuri upazilas of Noakhali at a cost of Tk 71.87 crore.

The ECNEC meeting okayed the first revised plan for Bangladesh Regional Waterway Transport Project-1. It will work to improve Chattogram-Dhaka-Ashuganj waterways, connecting river routes and installing terminals. Its initial project cost and time line for completion of the project goes up.

The project cost has been raised by Tk 149.42 crore to increase to Tk 3,349.42 crore in the following revision of the project. The project deadline has been extended to December 2025 from the original deadline of June 2024.

Under the project, 900 km dredging of the river routes will be done in the Chittagong-Dhaka-Ashuganj naval corridor. The project will increase the depth and width of the waterways and develop seaports with ancillary terminals. Sources said cyclone shelters for ships will be constructed at many places along with this corridor. Initially, Shatnal, Charbhairabi, Chandpur, Mehendiganj, Sandwip and Nalchira have been selected for shelters.

Under the project, four passenger terminals will be constructed and developed. Pangaon and Ashuganj terminals will be expanded. The project was scheduled to start on July 1, 2016 and to be completed by June 2024.

It has been recommended to extend the duration till December 2025. The project was initially approved by ECNEC on July 2016.















The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved four projects at a cost of Tk 796.45 crore. The approval came at the weekly ECNEC meeting held virtually.Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting. She joined the meeting from Ganobhaban through a videoconference. Other ECNEC members were connected from NEC building.Planning Minister MA Mannan briefed reporters after the meeting. He told reporters that out of the total cost for four projects, Tk 623.65 crore will come from the government fund while the remaining Tk 172.80 crore will come as loan from World Bank.About the Mouza and Plot-Based National Digital Land Zone Project, the Planning Minister said the Land Ministry will implement the project at a cost of Tk 337.60 crore by June 2024.Two other new projects are Bhairab River Re-excavation (2nd Phase) Project involving Tk 237.56 crore and Canal Re-excavation project to address Water-logging in Begumganj, Chatkhil, Senbag and Sonaimuri upazilas of Noakhali at a cost of Tk 71.87 crore.The ECNEC meeting okayed the first revised plan for Bangladesh Regional Waterway Transport Project-1. It will work to improve Chattogram-Dhaka-Ashuganj waterways, connecting river routes and installing terminals. Its initial project cost and time line for completion of the project goes up.The project cost has been raised by Tk 149.42 crore to increase to Tk 3,349.42 crore in the following revision of the project. The project deadline has been extended to December 2025 from the original deadline of June 2024.Under the project, 900 km dredging of the river routes will be done in the Chittagong-Dhaka-Ashuganj naval corridor. The project will increase the depth and width of the waterways and develop seaports with ancillary terminals. Sources said cyclone shelters for ships will be constructed at many places along with this corridor. Initially, Shatnal, Charbhairabi, Chandpur, Mehendiganj, Sandwip and Nalchira have been selected for shelters.Under the project, four passenger terminals will be constructed and developed. Pangaon and Ashuganj terminals will be expanded. The project was scheduled to start on July 1, 2016 and to be completed by June 2024.It has been recommended to extend the duration till December 2025. The project was initially approved by ECNEC on July 2016.