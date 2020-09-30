Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:05 AM
latest
Home Sports

I need to play more like Serena, says Serena

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

I need to play more like Serena, says Serena

I need to play more like Serena, says Serena

PARIS, SEPT 29: Serena Williams believes the key to levelling the all-time Grand Slam record of 24 titles is to play like Serena Williams.
The 39-year-old American made a slow but successful start to her latest pursuit of Margaret Court's record with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 win over Kristie Ahn in the French Open first round on Monday.
World number 102 Ahn served for the opening set at 5-4 but Williams forced a tie-break she dominated before charging through the second set to book a clash with Tsvetana Pironkova for a spot in the last 32.
"The biggest difference was just confidence," said three-time Roland Garros champion Williams when asked to explain the stark difference between the first and second sets.
"I just need to play with more confidence, like I'm Serena. So that was it. I just started playing like that."
Victory also took Williams' first round record at the Slams to 75 wins in 76 appearances. Her only loss at the first hurdle was to Virginie Razzano in Paris in 2012.




"I love the clay and I started playing like it, opening the court and moving and sliding," added Williams.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp wowed by Liverpool's early season form
I need to play more like Serena, says Serena
Nadal, Serena win Roland Garros openers as Thiem aces early test
Sports minister dragged into South African cricket crisis
Hockey's EC meeting to be held next month
BFF mourn death of footballer Aslam's brother
Is Super Over a superb idea ? Dilip Vengsarkar says, No
National Junior Athletics in November


Latest News
Education Ministry's probe body visits MC College in Sylhet
Stray dogs receiving care won’t be relocated: Taposh
Real don't need any more players: Zidane
BB relaxes capital requirement for banks against venture capital
Govt to provide $10m export grant
India proposes its vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Music director Emon's bail plea rejected
UK records highest daily COVID deaths since July 1
Govt fixes fine-grade 50kg sack of rice price at Tk 2,575
Allama Siddiki new Bangladesh envoy to Denmark
Most Read News
Coronavirus crisis inside prisons
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Importance of judicial inquiry agency
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Rapists of MC College must not be spared
Writ challenges inaction of college authorities
MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand
Slovenia detains Bangladeshis among 113 migrants
PM Sheikh Hasina: A global leader at unga for 17 times
JMI chairman held for supplying substandard masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft