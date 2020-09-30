Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:04 AM
latest
Home Sports

Nadal, Serena win Roland Garros openers as Thiem aces early test

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

PARIS, SEPT 29: Rafael Nadal began his pursuit of a record-tying 20th men's Grand Slam title with a straight-sets victory at the French Open while Serena Williams made a slow but successful start in her latest bid to equal Margaret Court's all-time mark. 
Nadal, 34, needs one more Slam to match Roger Federer's record but has described the defence of his Roland Garros crown as the "most difficult ever" given the cold and damp conditions of a tournament delayed four months by the coronavirus pandemic.
The second seed defeated Egor Gerasimov, the world number 83 from Belarus, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to launch his assault on a 13th French Open title, 15 years after triumphing on his debut.
"I am happy, honestly. I did the things that I had to do. I didn't expect much more," said Nadal.
"I'm really happy to be back at Chatrier," he told a smattering of the 1,000 fans permitted daily at Roland Garros.
"Hopefully it'll be back to normal next year and I'll play in front of the beautiful crowd."
The Spaniard is appearing for the first time in Paris without a clay title to his credit and skipped the recent US hardcourt swing over Covid-19 concerns.
He smacked 32 winners to just 20 unforced errors to down Gerasimov, one of 31 men entered into his first French Open main draw.
"I don't want to make any mistakes. It's a different Roland Garros this year and the weather conditions are very challenging, but we are here to try our best," added Nadal, who faces Mackenzie McDonald in round two.
Williams is chasing an elusive 24th Grand Slam title to draw level with Margaret Court's all-time haul, but clay is her least successful surface.
An error-prone beginning from the American star left world number 102 Kristie Ahn serving for the first set before the three-time Roland Garros champion prevailed 7-6 (7/2), 6-0.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp wowed by Liverpool's early season form
I need to play more like Serena, says Serena
Nadal, Serena win Roland Garros openers as Thiem aces early test
Sports minister dragged into South African cricket crisis
Hockey's EC meeting to be held next month
BFF mourn death of footballer Aslam's brother
Is Super Over a superb idea ? Dilip Vengsarkar says, No
National Junior Athletics in November


Latest News
Education Ministry's probe body visits MC College in Sylhet
Stray dogs receiving care won’t be relocated: Taposh
Real don't need any more players: Zidane
BB relaxes capital requirement for banks against venture capital
Govt to provide $10m export grant
India proposes its vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Music director Emon's bail plea rejected
UK records highest daily COVID deaths since July 1
Govt fixes fine-grade 50kg sack of rice price at Tk 2,575
Allama Siddiki new Bangladesh envoy to Denmark
Most Read News
Coronavirus crisis inside prisons
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Importance of judicial inquiry agency
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Rapists of MC College must not be spared
Writ challenges inaction of college authorities
MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand
Slovenia detains Bangladeshis among 113 migrants
PM Sheikh Hasina: A global leader at unga for 17 times
JMI chairman held for supplying substandard masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft