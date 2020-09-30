Video
Hockey's EC meeting to be held next month

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) will sit in an executive committee's meeting in the second week of next month.
Earlier, the BHF fixed a tentative date of the meeting today (Wednesday) to discuss some important agendas including changing the issue of Premier Hockey League which was held in 2018.
There are still some works left for the meeting that have not been done … hope the meeting will be held on October 10, said BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS on Tuesday.
The main agenda of the meeting will be the premier league issue.
The BHF earlier sent letters to participating clubs of the premier league requesting them to send their (club) representatives in the league committee's meeting.
Almost all the clubs responded to the BHF's letter but Mohammedan Sporting Club and Dhaka Mariners Youngs Club did not send their representative's names because some officials of the two club's were suspended by the BHF following a chaos in the league match.
The two clubs however communicated with the federation with the issue because if the BHF does not withdraw suspension on the two club's officials, then how the two clubs will send names of their representatives. So to solve the matter the federation will sit their next meeting to discuss the premier league issue giving it the most priority.




The Premier Hockey League was scheduled to start in February last, but it was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.   -BSS


