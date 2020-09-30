BFF mourn death of footballer Aslam's brother

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) expressed deep shock at the death of Sheikh Masum Akter, elder brother of celebrated former footballer and BFF executive committee's member Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, said a BFF press release.

Masum breathed his last on Monday at 3.45 pm due to cardiac arrest at the age of 68.

He left behind a wife, two sons, one daughter and host of well wishers to mourn his death.

In a condolence

message, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, standing committee, officials expressed deep shock and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. BSS





