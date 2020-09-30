Is Super Over a superb idea ? Dilip Vengsarkar says, No





The ongoing IPL season two matches (both in Dubai)- Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab on September 20 and Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians on September 28, 2020, were decided in Super Over.

"I feel both the teams (in both the matches) played brilliantly and it's only fair to share points till the semis and the final", Vengsarakar, speaking exclusively, said.

"I remember the last World Cup final and understandably though the rules were formed and told to all the teams, I felt bad for the Kiwis ending up on the losing side in the Super Over despite playing excellent cricket throughout the day but then that was the final and the winner had to be decided", Vengsarkar added.

Few other cricketers, however, favour the Super Over rules from the beginning of the tournament.

Lalchand Rajput :- "No, I think there has to be a clear winner even if it goes to a Super Over as there will be a winner at least".

Irfan Pathan :- "You need to find a winner. That's what makes sports amazing so you can come back and win again. Yes, sometimes it's hard on one team as there is nothing to choose from the two for nearly 40 over".

MSK Prasad :- "It should be played now itself rather than waiting till knockouts. To get into the playoffs, points are very critical, hence it is better off that the Super Over is played when the game gets tied in the league phase itself".

Farokh Engineer :- "I think the Super Over is a great idea. Almost like a penalty shootout in football. Very exciting and most entertaining for all".

Karsan Ghavri :- "Rules are rules. Super Over is a great idea and it does not take more time to decide the winner of the match. Why change it ?"















Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar says Super Over should not be introduced in the initial stages of the IPL.The ongoing IPL season two matches (both in Dubai)- Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab on September 20 and Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians on September 28, 2020, were decided in Super Over."I feel both the teams (in both the matches) played brilliantly and it's only fair to share points till the semis and the final", Vengsarakar, speaking exclusively, said."I remember the last World Cup final and understandably though the rules were formed and told to all the teams, I felt bad for the Kiwis ending up on the losing side in the Super Over despite playing excellent cricket throughout the day but then that was the final and the winner had to be decided", Vengsarkar added.Few other cricketers, however, favour the Super Over rules from the beginning of the tournament.Lalchand Rajput :- "No, I think there has to be a clear winner even if it goes to a Super Over as there will be a winner at least".Irfan Pathan :- "You need to find a winner. That's what makes sports amazing so you can come back and win again. Yes, sometimes it's hard on one team as there is nothing to choose from the two for nearly 40 over".MSK Prasad :- "It should be played now itself rather than waiting till knockouts. To get into the playoffs, points are very critical, hence it is better off that the Super Over is played when the game gets tied in the league phase itself".Farokh Engineer :- "I think the Super Over is a great idea. Almost like a penalty shootout in football. Very exciting and most entertaining for all".Karsan Ghavri :- "Rules are rules. Super Over is a great idea and it does not take more time to decide the winner of the match. Why change it ?"