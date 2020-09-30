National Junior Athletics in November





Talking to BSS today, Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) general secretary advocate Abdur Rakib Montu said the COVID-19 pandemic hampered their schedule of the competitions. We have decided to cancel this year's summer athletics while the national athletics championship has been rolled to next year.

Montu informed that the summer athletics will not be held this year while the national athletics championship will be held on January 15-17 next year by adding that the decision was taken in their 4th executive committee's meeting held on Friday last at Bangabandhu National Stadium where twenty two out of twenty nine members were physically joined.

The BAF general secretary informed that despite the COVID-19 pandemic they had organised twenty to twenty five online coaches, judges and technical seminars as well as international coaching programmes.

Montu said they will launch a talent hunt programme initially at eight divisions across the country soon by the financial assistance of World Athletics.

The World Athletics usually give financial donations to various countries under the development sector and Bangladesh will get U$$ 40,000.00 from this sector, he added.









Montu said they have yet to fix the date for the talent hunt program rather they have formed a committee which will take decision of the date of talent hunt programme. -BSS





