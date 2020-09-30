Video
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020
Manik announces 21-point manifesto

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Prominent coach and former national booter Shafiqul Islam Manik who is contending for the president post of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announces a 21-point manifesto on Tuesday.
The executive committee election of BFF is scheduled to be held on the third of October.
At the moment, Manik is the only candidate left to challenge current president Kazi M Salahuddin for the post as the other candidate Badal Roy, a former national booter and one of the current vice-presidents of the federation, said he would not participate in the election and compete for the post.
Titling his manifesto 'Vision 2033' Manik says, "I do not want to promise a lot but only a few and want to achieve those within four years. I have a dream of building a strong under-23 team. I used '2033' in my vision as the election is taking place in the year 2020, on the 3rd of October and my ballot no is 3."
Some of the key points of Manik's manifesto: All the members of the executive committee will work together for the betterment of football, the grassroots events including pioneer, first, second and third division events, district events will get priority, Inter university events, education board events, corporate, service teams' and armature football events will get privileges, practice grounds for all the clubs will be ensured, events like Pioneer U-16 football, Bangabandhu U-17 Youth Football, Lt Sk Kamal U-21 football, Suhrawardy U-19 Cup and Inter-district football events will be initiated and held regularly, Bangabandhu Int'l Gold Cup will be hosted in every two years while Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup will be held yearly, an applicable yearly calendar will be drawn and followed strictly, AGM will be held regularly and there will be zero tolerance to embezzlement of BFF fund and match fixing.
Manik is hopeful that the councillors will choose him through the electoral process for the betterment of local football.


