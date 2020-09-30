

Tigers slated for NZ tour in March next year to play white ball games

This will be the first overseas tour by the Bangladesh team following the interruption to international cricket fixtures from March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The team is expected to leave for New Zealand on 24 February 2021.

Appreciating NZC's stab, BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, "I must compliment NZC for confirming the itinerary which was a real challenge due to the pandemic. This tour now holds added significance as we try to come out of the disruption to cricket caused by Covid-19 together and return to normalcy.

"We are really looking forward to playing in New Zealand. Bangladesh and New Zealand have established a very healthy rivalry in limited overs cricket in recent years and this series promises to be exciting and competitive," he added.

The tour is scheduled to kick off with ODI match on March 13 at Dunedin while the following match will be hosted by the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 17. Bangladesh cricketers thereby, are to return to the scene of the Christchurch mosque massacres two years after the tragedy. On March 15 in 2019, a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim at two mosques at the gazing spots of Tigers.

The gunman began his murderous rampage at the Al Noor Mosque, opposite the Hagley Park cricket oval, just as the mainly Muslim Bangladesh team arrived for prayers before practice on the eve of the second Test against New Zealand last year.

As the players were about to enter the mosque, a woman warned them that there was shooting inside and players took cover on the floor of their bus.

"We were very lucky because we were not inside that place," team manager Khaled Mashud told reporters.

"We saw it from outside, like watching a video, like in the movies. We saw many people coming out bloodied."

None of the players were injured and the team returned home the following day after the Test was cancelled.

The ultimate 50-over game of the tour however, will be held on March 20 at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

The T20i series will commence at the interval of two days on March 23. The next two 20-over a side games will be staged on March 26 and 28 respectively. McLean Park, Napier alongside Eden Park, Auckland and Seddon Park, Hamilton will host the T20 matches.



Bangladesh tour

Mar 13 - 1st ODI, Dunedin

Mar 17 - 2nd ODI, Christchurch

Mar 20 - 3rd ODI, Wellington

Mar 23 - 1st T20, Napier

Mar 26 - 2nd T20, Auckland

Mar 28 - 3rd T20, Hamilton.

















Just day after the postponement of Bangladesh Cricket team's Sri Lanka, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have announced the itinerary for the Bangladesh Cricket Team's tour in March 2021. The Bangladesh side will play three ODIs and three T20 internationals against the hosts with all the matches taking place at different venues, says an official media release of BCB.This will be the first overseas tour by the Bangladesh team following the interruption to international cricket fixtures from March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The team is expected to leave for New Zealand on 24 February 2021.Appreciating NZC's stab, BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, "I must compliment NZC for confirming the itinerary which was a real challenge due to the pandemic. This tour now holds added significance as we try to come out of the disruption to cricket caused by Covid-19 together and return to normalcy."We are really looking forward to playing in New Zealand. Bangladesh and New Zealand have established a very healthy rivalry in limited overs cricket in recent years and this series promises to be exciting and competitive," he added.The tour is scheduled to kick off with ODI match on March 13 at Dunedin while the following match will be hosted by the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 17. Bangladesh cricketers thereby, are to return to the scene of the Christchurch mosque massacres two years after the tragedy. On March 15 in 2019, a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim at two mosques at the gazing spots of Tigers.The gunman began his murderous rampage at the Al Noor Mosque, opposite the Hagley Park cricket oval, just as the mainly Muslim Bangladesh team arrived for prayers before practice on the eve of the second Test against New Zealand last year.As the players were about to enter the mosque, a woman warned them that there was shooting inside and players took cover on the floor of their bus."We were very lucky because we were not inside that place," team manager Khaled Mashud told reporters."We saw it from outside, like watching a video, like in the movies. We saw many people coming out bloodied."None of the players were injured and the team returned home the following day after the Test was cancelled.The ultimate 50-over game of the tour however, will be held on March 20 at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.The T20i series will commence at the interval of two days on March 23. The next two 20-over a side games will be staged on March 26 and 28 respectively. McLean Park, Napier alongside Eden Park, Auckland and Seddon Park, Hamilton will host the T20 matches.Bangladesh tourMar 13 - 1st ODI, DunedinMar 17 - 2nd ODI, ChristchurchMar 20 - 3rd ODI, WellingtonMar 23 - 1st T20, NapierMar 26 - 2nd T20, AucklandMar 28 - 3rd T20, Hamilton.