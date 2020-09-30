Video
$3m ADB grant for C-19 vaccine purchase

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Bangladesh signed an agreement for $3 million in grant for procuring urgent medical supplies including
vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The Government of Japan is financing the grant sourced from the ADB-administered Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund.
Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Manmohan Parkash, Country Director, ADB, virtually signed the grant agreement on behalf of their respective sides.
Manmohan Parkash said on this occasion that ADB is pleased to provide this grant that can be used to procure COVID-19 vaccine, which is under development, and the government is trying to source it at the earliest.
He further said ADB is closely working with the Government to minimize the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and help accelerate the post-pandemic socio-economic recovery of the country. 
 The new assistance is built on ADB's previous support of around $603 million in loans and grants to contain and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh. ADB on 7 May approved $500 million loan to bolster the government efforts to manage the pandemic impact on the country's economy and the public health.
On 30 April, it also approved a $100 million concessional emergency loan to support Bangladesh's efforts to address the immediate public health requirements of combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.
ADB also released a $350,000 emergency grant for the procurement of medical supplies and equipment, and $1.3 million from an existing project to provide one-time cash support to 22,619 trainees to continue their ongoing skills training program.
In addition, $231,178 in grant was provided to augment COVID-19 related facilities in 134 urban primary healthcare centers, also called Nogor Swastho Kendro, across the country.


