Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:03 AM
Rifat murder case verdict today

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The verdict of Rifat Sharif murder case will be delivered today (Wednesday)
Barguna District and Sessions Judge Md Ashaduzzaman will deliver the verdict at 10:00am, Barguna's Public Prosecutor (PP)Bhuban Chandra
Haldar said. The verdict will be delivered for 10 accused, including Rifat's widow Ayesha Siddique Minni. Fourteen more juvenile accused of case were undergoing trial at the children's court in the district.
Rifat was killed in front of Barguna Government College on June 26 last year. On September 1 of that year, 24 people were charged, of whom 10 were adults and 14 juveniles.
On January 1, the Barguna District and Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against 10 adult accused in the case.    -Agencies


