C-19: 26 die, 1,488 infected in 24 hours





With the new 26 deaths, the country's death toll from the virus now stands at 5,219 and total infected patents stands at 362,043, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 12,769 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 12,869 were tested in 106 labs across the country. So far 1,934,251 samples have been tested.

The latest day's infection rate was 11.56 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.72 per cent.

However, a total of 1,625 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 273,698.

Around 75.60 percent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.44 percent has died.

Among the dead patients of Tuesday, 21 were men and five were women. Moreover, 16 of them were in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, two each in Khula and Sylhet and one in Rajshahi.

Twenty-five of them have died in different hospitals and one at his respective residence.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 77.39 percent or 4,039 of the total were men, and 22.61 percent or 1,180 were women.

Division-wise fatalities, 2,607 in Dhaka division, 1,073 in Chattogram, 435 in Khulna, 341 in Rajshahi, 237 in Rangpur, 230 in Sylhet, 187 in Barishal and 109 in Mymensingh.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Tuesday, the majority of patients that died - 2,653 or 50.83 per cent - were aged sixty and above.

Currently, 43,846 people are quarantined across the country - including 716 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 488,555 people have completed their quarantine course.

There are 11,635 general beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 2,629 people are already admitted, and 9,006 beds are available for treatment.

Moreover, there are 554 ICU facilities in the country and 263 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.

However, on March 8, health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus strain which was later named Sars-CoV-2.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December last year and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 1,006,955 lives and infected 33,578,679 people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.















The country on Tuesday reported 26 more new deaths and 1,488 people tested positive from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.With the new 26 deaths, the country's death toll from the virus now stands at 5,219 and total infected patents stands at 362,043, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Some 12,769 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 12,869 were tested in 106 labs across the country. So far 1,934,251 samples have been tested.The latest day's infection rate was 11.56 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.72 per cent.However, a total of 1,625 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 273,698.Around 75.60 percent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.44 percent has died.Among the dead patients of Tuesday, 21 were men and five were women. Moreover, 16 of them were in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, two each in Khula and Sylhet and one in Rajshahi.Twenty-five of them have died in different hospitals and one at his respective residence.The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 77.39 percent or 4,039 of the total were men, and 22.61 percent or 1,180 were women.Division-wise fatalities, 2,607 in Dhaka division, 1,073 in Chattogram, 435 in Khulna, 341 in Rajshahi, 237 in Rangpur, 230 in Sylhet, 187 in Barishal and 109 in Mymensingh.According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Tuesday, the majority of patients that died - 2,653 or 50.83 per cent - were aged sixty and above.Currently, 43,846 people are quarantined across the country - including 716 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 488,555 people have completed their quarantine course.There are 11,635 general beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 2,629 people are already admitted, and 9,006 beds are available for treatment.Moreover, there are 554 ICU facilities in the country and 263 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.However, on March 8, health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus strain which was later named Sars-CoV-2.The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December last year and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 1,006,955 lives and infected 33,578,679 people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.