Post-harvest food loss stands at Tk 3,442cr yearly





In the context of Bangladesh, the post harvest loss of food varies from 22 per cent to 44 per cent in different food production, amounting to around Tk 3,442 crore, according to a research carried out in 2010.

Giving the statistics in a webinar held in Dhaka on Tuesday, the speakers put emphasis on taking effective measures to reduce food losses and prevent wasting tonnes of edible food every day.

Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) arranged the webinar on 'food loss and the waste in the context of Bangladesh' with the financial and technical assistance from Food and Agriculture Organization Bangladesh (FAO).

Senior SDG Specialist Agapi Harutiunyan of the Meeting the Undernutrition Challenge (MUCH) project of FAO presented keynote speech on the Introduction to Food Loss and Waste in the Context of Food and Nutrition Security at the webinar while Bangladesh Agricultural University Prof Dr Md Kamrul Hasan presented another paper on 'Food loss and waste in Bangladesh.'

In her presentation, Agapi Harutiunyan mentioned the percentage of food lost after harvesting and during transport, storage and processing stood at 13.8 per cent globally, amounting to 400 billion dollar in a year while percentage of food waste at the retail and consumption stage was yet to be estimated.

"When food is lost or wasted, all the resources that were used to produce this food, including water, land, energy, labour and capital go to waste," Agapi also mentioned. In his presentation, Prof Kamrul mentioned that Bangladesh was one of the top ten rice and tropical fruits producing countries. In terms of the production of tropical fruits it stood in the 6th position while it stood 4th in rice production among the countries of the globe.

Bangladesh doesn't have latest data on food loss and waste. But, research carried out in 2010 found that post harvest loss varies from 22 to 44 per cent in food production, amounting to Tk 3,442 crore, he added.

He also mentioned in South Asia, food loss is mostly prevalent near production, handling and storage and less at the consumption level. On the other hand, food loss is more prevalent at the retail and consumption levels in the developed countries.

Urging for creating awareness among the people, he also recommended that Bangladesh should develop infrastructures including electricity generation, storage system, packaging system, waste recycling system, modern transportation systems to reduce the food loss and waste.

While speaking as chief guest, Food Secretary Dr Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum said a considerable amount of food was lost during harvesting, processing, transporting and marketing. Additional loss occurred at the retail and consumer levels.

She remarked that food loss and waste have negative economic consequences for the stakeholders in the food chain and increase the cost for consumers. Referring to the findings of a study she mentioned that food loss and waste were not a problem of the developing countries but also a problem of developed countries.









FAO Representative in Bangladesh Robert Simpson, also representative of European Union in Dhaka, EU Program Manager for Food and Nutrition Security to Bangladesh Assunta Testa, Chief Technical Adviser Naoki Minamiguchi of Meeting the Under-nutrition Challenge (MUCH) Project of FAO also delivered speech in webinar with PIB Director General Zafar Wazed in the chair.





