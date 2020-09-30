BD-India JCC talks ends without fixing date for overdue JRC talks





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen requested his Indian counterpart, Dr S Jaishankar, to look into the export of essential commodities, such as onions by India, since these impact the domestic market of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh also stressed on the equitable application of investment policies by India, the Foreign Ministry's statement said following the JCC.

Mentioning the trade gap, Dr Momen highlighted various non-tariff barriers and lack of adequate trade facilitation are impeding flow of Bangladeshi products into India, particularly, to the North East. Bangladesh also requested the Indian side to address issues of accreditation, certification, standardization, port restrictions and developing port infrastructure to enable exports of Bangladesh into India, according to the Foreign Ministry statement.

"Both sides underscored the necessity of early resolution of the Teesta water sharing and early resolution of agreements on sharing of all common rivers. The two sides also agreed to hold the long pending Joint Rivers Commission meeting soon at the ministerial level to address outstanding issues on water resources cooperation," the statement said.

The 6thBangladesh-India JCC meeting lasted for short-time on Tuesday afternoon with special focus on projects under India-financed LoC, connectivity, trade and energy cooperation, Foreign Ministry officials said.

To review the projects under India-financed LoC a high-level monitoring committee was agreed to be formed with Secretary ERD and Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh leading the committee on each side. Enhancing cooperation on energy and power sector through facilitation of tripartite power-energy cooperation among Bangladesh-India-Nepal and Bangladesh-India-Bhutan was also discussed.

Bangladesh once again highlighted border killing issue in the meeting saying that the entire nation is deeply concerned at the rise in killings of Bangladeshi nationals by Indian border forces. The Indian side agreed that the loss of civilian lives at the border is a matter of concern. The two Ministers stressed on the need for strengthening effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan, the release said. A high-level monitoring committee was agreed to be formed with Secretary ERD and Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh leading the committee on each side. Enhancing cooperation on energy and power sector through facilitation of tripartite power-energy cooperation among Bangladesh-India-Nepal and Bangladesh-India-Bhutan was also discussed, the press release said.

The JCC reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relationships and set a roadmap for taking forward the bilateral cooperation to the next level. The bilateral meeting began at 3:30pm and lasted up to 4:30pm. Dr Momen briefed the media immediately after the JCC meeting.

The two Ministers positively reviewed the possibilities of resumption of air connectivity, during the ongoing pandemic, through special air bubble arrangements with equal share of frequencies and routes by the carriers of the two countries.

In reply Bangladesh side requested the Indian side to reciprocally ease visa and land border restrictions for Bangladeshi nationals, particularly for medical patients and students enrolled in various educational institutions of India. The Bangladesh side thanked India for the concessions being provided under SAFTA.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen led the Bangladesh side while Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar the Indian team at the virtual meeting.

Bangladesh conveyed deep concern over deaths along the Bangladesh and India international border, said the minister, adding that both sides discussed sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in the Rakhine State in Myanmar.









Both sides also expected to finalise more programmes for the ongoing Mujib Borsho marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and for the 50th anniversary of the Independence of Bangladesh.

"India is our neighbour and our best friend. Naturally, we've many issues to discuss," Dr Momen said. The fifth meeting of the Bangladesh-India JCC was held in New Delhi on February 8 in 2019.

During the meeting, Bangladesh Foreign Minster Dr AK Momen expressed the hope that as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, India would play a more meaningful role for a lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis, including their early repatriation to Myanmar in a safe and sustainable manner. The talks were held in a very cordial environment. After the talks, both Ministers jointly unveiled two commemorative stamps as part of the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, it added.

