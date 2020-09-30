Video
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:03 AM
Flood situation worsens in Bogura, Gaibandha

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A flood-hit man carrying a sack of food home as roads have been inundated for the fourth time by the rising water level of the Jamuna. The photo was taken from Nimgasi village under Dhunat upazila in Bogura on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Flooding in Gaibandha and Bogura is deteriorating as water levels of both Karatoa and Bangali rivers has been rising for the last seven days.
In Gaibandha, Karatoa river has been flowing 81 centimetres above the danger level at Katakhali point since Tuesday.
A total of 6,585 hectares of croplands (mostly Aman paddy) were inundated in the district as a dam in the river was damaged last night, said Masudur Rahman, deputy director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Gaibandha.
Aminul Islam Rintu, chairman of Kishorgari union, said at least 13 villages in Palashbari upazila have been flooded after the dam was damaged.
Water in the Ghaghot river is also increasing and was merely two cm below the danger level around 12:00pm today.
Md Saddam Hosain, a resident of Thekipara village under Palashbari upazila, said, "My banana field over 2.5 bighas of land has been affected by the flood and Aman paddy on 1.5 bighas of land went under water since the dam was damaged."
Md Golam Zakaria, sub-divisional engineer of Water Development Board, said "Work to repair four hundred meters of the Karatoa river dam is ongoing."
In Bogura, Jamuna river is flowing eight cm above the danger level at Mathurapara point in Sariakandi upazila since the last two days. Apart from this, another river in Bogura-Bangali river-was flowing 17.7 cm above the danger level around 6.00am today.
So far, at least 1,207 hectares of croplands have been inundated in the floodwater, said Dulal Hossain, deputy director of DAE in Bogura.   -Agencies


