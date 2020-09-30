Video
MC College Gang-Rape

Three more put on 5-day remand, another held

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Sep 29: A court here on Tuesday placed three more accused in Sylhet MC College gang rape case on a five-day remand.
 The accused, Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Rajon and Ainuddin, were produced before Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate-2 Court around 11:40am.  Metropolitan Magistrate Saifur Rahman passed the remand order.
Rony, a Master's student of English Department of MC College, is the FIR-listed accused in the case while Rajon and Ainuddin are the suspected accused. With them, six of the seven arrested accused have been remanded by the court.
Earlier, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shah Paran Police Station Indranil Bhattacharya, also the investigation officer (IO) of the rape case,   produced Rony before the court, seeking a seven-day remand.
On September 25, a young woman was gang raped allegedly by several BCL activists at MC College while visiting there with her husband. The BCL men forcibly took the couple to a college hostel in Tilagarh area at about 8:30pm, tying up the husband and raped his wife.
Police on Monday night arrested another accused in the gang rape case from Haripur of Jaintapur upazila.
The arrestee is Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, a 4th year student of the college and son of Salik Ahmed of Lama Doloikandi village of Kanaighat upazila.
Shamsuddoha, officer-in-charge of Kanaighat Police Station, said a police team arrested Mahfuzur from the area around 10:00pm.




Later, they handed him over to Shah Paran Police Station around 11:00pm. He was brought to the office of the superintendent of Sylhet police around 10:00am on Tuesday. With the arrest of Mahfuzur, seven accused have so far been arrested.


