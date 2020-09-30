HC forms probe panel over rape at MC College





The three-member committee, led by Judge of the Sylhet Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, will conduct the inquiry into the rape incident.

Two other members of the committee are Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of Sylhet.

The HC asked the committee to determine the regencies of the college authorities and submit a report before the court within 15 days.

An HC bench of Justice M Mujibur Rahman Miah and Justice M Mohiuddin Shamim issued the order as suo-moto (Voluntary) after hearing the matter. The court passed the orders after Supreme Court lawyer Muhammad Misbah Uddin brought the media reports on the rape to the its (court) attention.

The court also ordered the deputy commissioner and the police superintendent of Sylhet to assist the committee during the investigation process. The court fixed October 18 for further hearing on the issue.









Meanwhile the Education Ministry has formed a three-member committee to investigate the rape incident at MC College.





The High Court (HC) on Tuesday formed a probe committee on the incident of the gang rape of a woman on Murari Chand (MC) College campus in Sylhet on September 25.The three-member committee, led by Judge of the Sylhet Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, will conduct the inquiry into the rape incident.Two other members of the committee are Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of Sylhet.The HC asked the committee to determine the regencies of the college authorities and submit a report before the court within 15 days.An HC bench of Justice M Mujibur Rahman Miah and Justice M Mohiuddin Shamim issued the order as suo-moto (Voluntary) after hearing the matter. The court passed the orders after Supreme Court lawyer Muhammad Misbah Uddin brought the media reports on the rape to the its (court) attention.The court also ordered the deputy commissioner and the police superintendent of Sylhet to assist the committee during the investigation process. The court fixed October 18 for further hearing on the issue.Meanwhile the Education Ministry has formed a three-member committee to investigate the rape incident at MC College.