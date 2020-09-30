|
Sangram editor’s bail stayed
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020
The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Tuesday stayed a High Court order that had granted one-year bail to Abul Asad, Editor of Bangla daily Sangram in a case filed under the Digital Security Act on charges of circulating provocative report and sedition.
Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed the HC order for eight weeks after virtually hearing on a petition filed by the state seeking stay on the HC order.