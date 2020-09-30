Hoarding behind rice price hike: Minister





He also said the government is working to keep rice prices stable in the market. To ensure it, the authorities have beefed up vigilance at the field level. If required, necessary punitive measures will be taken after preparing list of errant millers. He gave the warning while speaking at a view exchange meeting with the country's rice mills owners at the Directorate General of Food (DG Food).

Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum chaired the meeting while Commerce Secretary Dr Md Zafor Uddin, Agriculture Secretary Md Nasiruzzaman, Director General of DG Food Sarwar Mahmud attended the meeting. The country's top rice mills owners, traders and senior officials also attended the meeting.

While speaking at the programme, Sadhan Majumder said the rice market has become volatile due to the illegal hoarding of rice and paddy.

The meeting has fixed prices of some varieties of rice at the mills gate and retail markets. According to the decision, a 50kg Miniket rice sack will be sold at the mills gate at Tk 2,575 while medium rice will be sold at Tk 2,250.

He said the farmers of the country are now not hoarding more than two percent of their paddy and rice produce.

"I am a Minister from Naogaon and responsible for food. I cannot believe how the traders and millers of my electoral constituency can hoard thousands of tonnes of paddy and rice in their godowns. I have observed secretly that some millers and traders have been hoarding 200 to 3,000 tonnes of paddy and rice. Of those, a trader alone has hoarded 1,447 tonnes of paddy and 700 tonnes of rice," he added.

He said in the last few days, I have visited some areas of Bogura, Naogaon and Joypurhat.

"It was seen that some large traders and millers have been hoarding paddy and rice. It's not a problem. But, the problem is that some traders, who haven't renewed their licences and kept their mills closed, have been hoarding huge amount of paddy and rice. In some cases, seedlings have grown in the godowns," he said adding, "It's an offence. I want to know, who hoarded the paddy and rice."









They have hoarded the paddy and rice to put the government in trouble. It cannot be tolerated. The government will take necessary measures, he added.





