Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:02 AM
Torturing Wife

Music Director Emon denied bail

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

The bail prayer of national film award winner, music director Shawkot Ali Emon was rejected by a Dhaka court on Tuesday in a case filed by his third wife, a private TV newscaster.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Millat Hossain passed the order after a hearing on his bail plea.
His lawyer Adv Md Selim AK Mujahidi moved his bail prayer in the court.
On September 20, police arrested Emon, after his third wife, a private television  news anchor filed a case under the Prevention of Women and Children Repression Act accusing Emon of torturing her for a dowry of Tk 10 lakh.
Earlier, music director  Emon tied the knot for the third time with the news presenter on February 27 in 2020.
After his divorce with his first wife Bijori Barkatullah, Emon married dancer Tithi Kabir in 2012 which also did not last.
He was previously arrested in a case filed by Tithi for uploading some indecent photos of her on the social media after their divorce.
Emon won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Music Director for the film Purno Doirgho Prem Kahini in 2013.
 Emon is the brother of famous singer Abida Sultana.


