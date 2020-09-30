Video
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020
Verdict on Jaha Alam today

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) deferred the delivery of its verdict to today on the rule issued by the court asking the authorities concerned to pay compensation to jute mill worker Jaha Alam who languished in jail for three years for no fault of his own.
Jaha Alam languished in jail in several corruption cases filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while the real culprit was at large.
The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader fixed today for the declaration of the verdict.
According to the court schedule published on September 23, it was scheduled to deliver the judgement on Tuesday but it was deferred.
The HC bench kept the issue as a case awaiting verdict (CAV) after the hearing on February 12.
The HC issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to provide compensation to Tangail Jute Mill worker Jahalam  in the loan default case filed by ACC.
Jahalam was freed from jail on February 4 in 2019 after the HC acquitted him in 26 cases in which charges had been pressed.
The jute mill worker had been in jail since February 2016 in ACC cases for misappropriating Sonali Bank money. The real accused, Abu Salek, is absconding.
Jahalam was released after the HC issued a suo motu order and asked the ACC to submit case documents in the form of affidavits.


