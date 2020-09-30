Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:02 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Forged note of Tk 65 lakh seized, 4 held

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Four people were arrested and forged notes of Tk 65 lakh and note making equipments were seized by police in the capital on Tuesday.
A team of Cyber Intelligence and Special Crimes Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Yusuf Ali, Abdur Rahim alias Helal Hossain Rahim, Fazle Rabbi Mia and Zahid Islam from Demra area.
At that time, forged notes of Tk 65 lakh, a laptop, five bottles of ink and two printers, four bundles of paper to make forged notes, 10 packs of security threads, two fake note making dices, four cutters, glue for pasting forged notes, five white-coloured ink and a glass were seized from their possession.
Addressing a media briefing at DMP Media Centre in the capital at 11:30am on Tuesday, DMP's additional commissioner (DB) AKM Hafiz Akhter said the arrested used to supply forged notes through their accomplices at different places of the country including Dhaka targeting major festivals like Eid and Durga Puja.
Quoting the arrested persons, he said it could be possible to make forged notes of Tk 5 crore using the seized equipment and ink.
 AKM Hafiz Akhter also said the police would try to know how the forged note making gang procure forged note making ingredients and then take action against them.
A case was filed with Demra Police Station against the arrested persons, he further said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sangram editor’s bail stayed
Nine in ten recovered C-19 patients experience side-effects: Study
Hoarding behind rice price hike: Minister
Music Director Emon denied bail
Verdict on Jaha Alam today
Forged note of Tk 65 lakh seized, 4 held
JMI Chairman Razzaq arrested, placed on 5-day remand
BD, Nigeria sign MoU on bilateral consultations


Latest News
Education Ministry's probe body visits MC College in Sylhet
Stray dogs receiving care won’t be relocated: Taposh
Real don't need any more players: Zidane
BB relaxes capital requirement for banks against venture capital
Govt to provide $10m export grant
India proposes its vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Music director Emon's bail plea rejected
UK records highest daily COVID deaths since July 1
Govt fixes fine-grade 50kg sack of rice price at Tk 2,575
Allama Siddiki new Bangladesh envoy to Denmark
Most Read News
Coronavirus crisis inside prisons
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Importance of judicial inquiry agency
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Rapists of MC College must not be spared
Writ challenges inaction of college authorities
MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand
Slovenia detains Bangladeshis among 113 migrants
PM Sheikh Hasina: A global leader at unga for 17 times
JMI chairman held for supplying substandard masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft