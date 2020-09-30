Forged note of Tk 65 lakh seized, 4 held





A team of Cyber Intelligence and Special Crimes Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Yusuf Ali, Abdur Rahim alias Helal Hossain Rahim, Fazle Rabbi Mia and Zahid Islam from Demra area.

At that time, forged notes of Tk 65 lakh, a laptop, five bottles of ink and two printers, four bundles of paper to make forged notes, 10 packs of security threads, two fake note making dices, four cutters, glue for pasting forged notes, five white-coloured ink and a glass were seized from their possession.

Addressing a media briefing at DMP Media Centre in the capital at 11:30am on Tuesday, DMP's additional commissioner (DB) AKM Hafiz Akhter said the arrested used to supply forged notes through their accomplices at different places of the country including Dhaka targeting major festivals like Eid and Durga Puja.

Quoting the arrested persons, he said it could be possible to make forged notes of Tk 5 crore using the seized equipment and ink.

AKM Hafiz Akhter also said the police would try to know how the forged note making gang procure forged note making ingredients and then take action against them.

A case was filed with Demra Police Station against the arrested persons, he further said.















