Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:02 AM
N95 mask, PPE scam

JMI Chairman Razzaq arrested, placed on 5-day remand

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

The anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Abdur Razzaq, chairman of JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd, in a case that accuses his company of supplying "low-quality" N95 masks, PPE and other health equipment to the government amid the coronavirus crisis.
Nurul Huda, deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission, filed the case with the commission's Dhaka-1 unit on Sunday, accusing Razzaq and six others in the case.
A team, led by ACC Director Mir Md Zainul Abedin Shebly, arrested Razzaq in the capital's Shegunbagicha on Tuesday, according to the commission's spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.
The others accused in the case are Dr Zakir Hossain, former deputy director of the government's Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD), Dr Md Shahjahan, Assistant Director (Administration), desk officers Ziaul Haque and Sabbir Ahmed, Store Officer Kabir Ahmed and Senior Storekeeper Yusuf Fakir.
JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd, a unit of JMI Group, is at the heart of the controversy.
On Jun 15, the anti-graft agency brought together a four-member team led by Zainul Abedin Shebly to look into the complaints over the purchase and supply of low-quality N-95 masks, PPEs and other health safety equipment amid the pandemic to the government.
The investigation team interrogated the seven accused and several others over the complaints and the case was filed after three months of investigation.
Our Court Correspondent reported that a Dhaka court on Tuesday placed JMI Chairman Abdur Razzaq on a five-day remand in a case filed on charges of supplying fake N95 masks PPEs and other health equipment to the Central Medical Store Depot (CMSD).
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Nurul Huda, deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), produced Razzaq before the court with a five-day remand prayer in the afternoon. The court granted a five-day remand.


