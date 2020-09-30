Video
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020
BD, Nigeria sign MoU on bilateral consultations

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and Nigeria have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) virtually to hold regular consultations in order to review the progress of bilateral relations and contribute to strengthening the bond of friendship in future. Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Ambassador Mustapha Lawal Sulaiman signed the instrument on behalf of their respective sides on a zoom platform on Monday, a foreign ministry press release said on Tuesday.
Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary mentioned that Bangladesh would like to pursue more trade and investment cooperation with Nigeria - the largest economy of Africa.
Masud, in his statement, stressed on the exploration of the untapped potential in political, economic, cultural and educational areas and proposed to establish meaningful collaborative relationship in this regard.
He also called for mutual efforts for concluding the pending agreements with Nigeria, the release said.
The foreign secretary expressed deep appreciation for the kind gesture of Nigeria for the recent release of a commemorative stamp by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Ambassador Mustapha expressed the hope to work closely with Bangladesh to steer bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries.


