3 ‘robbers’ held in city

Detective Branch of Police (DB) has arrested three suspected members of a robbery gang from Jatrabari area on Monday night.

The arrestees are Md Barek, 37, Md Abul Kashem, 56 and Md Swapan Akanda, 40.

Deputy Commissioner (DB) Abdul Ahad said that the gang members used to commit robbery using technology and addressing them as DB members.

On information that the gang was taking preparation to commit robbery, a team of DB police conducted a drive in front of Haque Filing Station in Kajla area and arrested them.

The team also recovered a pistol, one round of cartridge and a jacket of DB.

A case was filed with Jatrabari Police Station in this connection -UNB