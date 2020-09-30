Thrust on punishment for violence against indigenous women





Bangladeshi Adbasi Jubo Forum, Bangladesh Nari Pragati Sangha, Bangladesh Adibasi Nari Network, Adibasi Chhatra Sangram Parishad and Parbatto Chattagram Pahari Chhatra Parishad jointly organised the programme in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh.

The speakers demanded arrest and capital punishment of those involved in repeated incidents of violence against indigenous women.

Dhaka University professors Robaet Ferdous and Khairul Chowdhury, Executive Director of Nagorik Uddyog Jakir Hossain, representative of Janouddyog Tarik Hossain, representative of Kapaeeng Foundation, a human rights organisation for indigenous people Ujjal Azim, General Secretary of Sammilito Samajik Andolon Saleh Ahmed, and representatives of different human rights organisations expressed their solidarity at the programme.

Organisers of the programme placed a five-point demand which include ensuring capital punishment for the perpetrators involved in the recent incidents of rape and harassment of indigenous women.

The other demands are: giving adequate compensation and security to the families of the victims, local administration's effective role in stopping harassment against women and formation of a special cell under the ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs to take actions against all kinds of violations against women in the hill tracts districts.

They also demanded implementation of CHT peace treaty and withdrawal of temporary army camps in line with the treaty and respectful repatriation of Bangali settlers outside the hill tracts.

At the beginning of the programme, Shahanaz Sumi, Deputy Director, Bangladesh Nari Pragati Sangha presented the key note paper on behalf of the organizer.

She said three indigenous women became victims of rape or physical harassment in between September 14 and 24 in Khagrachari and Moulvibazar.









She said violence against indigenous women had taken a serious turn during the time of Covid-19 pandemic.





