Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:02 AM
latest
Home City News

Thrust on punishment for violence against indigenous women

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Violence against indigenous women keeps increasing due to culture of impunity in the country, speakers said at a human chain programme in the capital on Tuesday.
Bangladeshi Adbasi Jubo Forum, Bangladesh Nari Pragati Sangha, Bangladesh Adibasi Nari Network, Adibasi Chhatra Sangram Parishad and Parbatto Chattagram Pahari Chhatra Parishad jointly organised the programme in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh.
The speakers demanded arrest and capital punishment of those involved in repeated incidents of violence against indigenous women.
Dhaka University professors Robaet Ferdous and Khairul Chowdhury, Executive Director of Nagorik Uddyog Jakir Hossain, representative of Janouddyog Tarik Hossain, representative of Kapaeeng Foundation, a human rights organisation for indigenous people Ujjal Azim, General Secretary of Sammilito Samajik Andolon Saleh Ahmed, and representatives of different human rights organisations expressed their solidarity at the programme.
Organisers of the programme placed a five-point demand which include ensuring capital punishment for the perpetrators involved in the recent incidents of rape and harassment of indigenous women.
The other demands are: giving adequate compensation and security to the families of the victims, local administration's effective role in stopping harassment against women and formation of a special cell under the ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs to take actions against all kinds of violations against women in the hill tracts districts.
They also demanded implementation of CHT peace treaty and withdrawal of temporary army camps in line with the treaty and respectful repatriation of Bangali settlers outside the hill tracts.
At the beginning of the programme, Shahanaz Sumi, Deputy Director, Bangladesh Nari Pragati Sangha presented the key note paper on behalf of the organizer.
She said three indigenous women became victims of rape or physical harassment in between September 14 and 24 in Khagrachari and Moulvibazar.




She said violence against indigenous women had taken a serious turn during the time of Covid-19 pandemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 ‘robbers’ held in city
A milad and doa mahfil was organized at the head office of ICB
Thrust on punishment for violence against indigenous women
Only 20pc Dhaka slum dwellers use sanitary latrines: Survey
REB subscribers now stand at 30m
Rickshaws distributed among poor on PM’s birthday
2 killed in road crash
PM’s birthday celebrated at JU


Latest News
Education Ministry's probe body visits MC College in Sylhet
Stray dogs receiving care won’t be relocated: Taposh
Real don't need any more players: Zidane
BB relaxes capital requirement for banks against venture capital
Govt to provide $10m export grant
India proposes its vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Music director Emon's bail plea rejected
UK records highest daily COVID deaths since July 1
Govt fixes fine-grade 50kg sack of rice price at Tk 2,575
Allama Siddiki new Bangladesh envoy to Denmark
Most Read News
Coronavirus crisis inside prisons
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Importance of judicial inquiry agency
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Rapists of MC College must not be spared
Writ challenges inaction of college authorities
MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand
Slovenia detains Bangladeshis among 113 migrants
PM Sheikh Hasina: A global leader at unga for 17 times
JMI chairman held for supplying substandard masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft