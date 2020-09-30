Only 20pc Dhaka slum dwellers use sanitary latrines: Survey





These findings have been found in a research based project titled 'Slum-based Citizen Action Network (SCAN)' in 10 selected slums under 8 Wards of Dhaka South and North City Corporation.

Ensuring improved Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Waste management in Dhaka's Slums this project have been implanting by Resource Integration Centre (RIC) of European Union.

Recent findings show that Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority's (DWASA) water supply covers 70 per cent of the city population whereas only 37 per cent slum dwellers have safe water, 90 per cent share latrines and 26 per cent use open space and more than 60 per cent of them dump waste either on the road or the ground (World Bank, 2014).

Funded by the European Union, Resource Integration Centre (RIC) as lead partner and Solidarities' International (SI) as co-partner jointly have been implementing the project titled 'Slum-based Citizen Action Network (SCAN)' in 10 selected slums under 8 Wards of Dhaka South and North City Corporation.

The city dwellers particularly the people living in low-income settlement or slum have been striving for getting access to improved provision of water and sanitation and waste management in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

It is evident that the poor-quality water and sanitation provision generates high risk of suffering from water related diseases.

The overall objective of the SCAN project is to enhance the contributions of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to realizing the rights to effective Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH) and Waste Management services of slum dwellers and marginalized groups in Dhaka City.

The project activities are designed focusing on civil society engagement, Service Provider (SP) and Local Authority (LA) sensitization, service improvement and mass awareness. The project contributing to bring significant changes among slum dwellers' daily practice as well as their awareness for accessing basic rights especially on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene and Waste Management.

They have been able to raise their demands on WASH and waste management through various event including meetings, workshops, social accountability tools etc.

They have been inspired to work together to place community demands to Local Authorities and Service Providers and address their internal WASH problems while they were acquiring better results or getting positive responses from service providers.

According to the World Bank report, Dhaka is the home of 3.4 million slum populations and one third of them are excluded of accessing to basic services.















