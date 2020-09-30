Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:01 AM
latest
Home City News

REB subscribers now stand at 30m

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The Rural Electrification Board (REB) has now about 30 million subscribers, about 97 per cent of the country's electricity consumers.
The REB is now ensuring electricity supply by 5.30 lakh km transmission line and 1070 sub stations across the country, according to the REB press release.
To meet the demand of people the REB has already completed electrification in 461 upazilas under REB power grid. The REB is set to complete 100 per cent electrification of all villages under its off-grid areas as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's declaration of reaching electricity to all, the oppress release added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 ‘robbers’ held in city
A milad and doa mahfil was organized at the head office of ICB
Thrust on punishment for violence against indigenous women
Only 20pc Dhaka slum dwellers use sanitary latrines: Survey
REB subscribers now stand at 30m
Rickshaws distributed among poor on PM’s birthday
2 killed in road crash
PM’s birthday celebrated at JU


Latest News
Education Ministry's probe body visits MC College in Sylhet
Stray dogs receiving care won’t be relocated: Taposh
Real don't need any more players: Zidane
BB relaxes capital requirement for banks against venture capital
Govt to provide $10m export grant
India proposes its vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Music director Emon's bail plea rejected
UK records highest daily COVID deaths since July 1
Govt fixes fine-grade 50kg sack of rice price at Tk 2,575
Allama Siddiki new Bangladesh envoy to Denmark
Most Read News
Coronavirus crisis inside prisons
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Importance of judicial inquiry agency
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Rapists of MC College must not be spared
Writ challenges inaction of college authorities
MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand
Slovenia detains Bangladeshis among 113 migrants
PM Sheikh Hasina: A global leader at unga for 17 times
JMI chairman held for supplying substandard masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft