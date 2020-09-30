REB subscribers now stand at 30m

The Rural Electrification Board (REB) has now about 30 million subscribers, about 97 per cent of the country's electricity consumers.

The REB is now ensuring electricity supply by 5.30 lakh km transmission line and 1070 sub stations across the country, according to the REB press release.

To meet the demand of people the REB has already completed electrification in 461 upazilas under REB power grid. The REB is set to complete 100 per cent electrification of all villages under its off-grid areas as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's declaration of reaching electricity to all, the oppress release added.







